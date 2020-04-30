CENTRAL NEBRASKA — Residents of Dawson, Buffalo, Gosper, Phelps, Kearney, Harlan and Franklin Counties should consider COVID-19 widespread throughout each area, even if there are not large amounts of reported cases.
According to the Two Rivers Public Health Department, the presence of COVID-19 should be assumed throughout all seven counties of their health district, regardless of current county totals due to insufficient testing.
For instance, only 37 tests have been conducted in Gosper County, which has a population of 1,990. This testing has only covered one percent of the population.
In Dawson County, 844 tests have been conducted, which covers only three percent of the overall population of 23,595.
Testing so far has been reserved for essential workers, those who have had direct contact with a laboratory confirmed case, health care workers, first responders and those over the age of 65.
Cases continue to be reported in Dawson County, with 13 being discovered, the county now has a total of 423, the fourth most in the state.
Gosper County also recorded one new positive case, bringing the total up to nine.
The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, grocery stores, pharmacies, etc., especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.
