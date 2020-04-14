LEXINGTON — COVID-19 cases are now in Lexington, according to the City of Lexington and Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Two Rivers reports there are 17 cases at the moment in Dawson County.
The city recommends people double down on protective measures, which include,
Stay home: No non-essential errands and no social gatherings, respect the 10 person limit and keep a six foot minimum distance between people.
Wash your hands, sanitize, clean your clothes more frequently. Try to avoid touching your face. It's okay to take extra precautions such as gloves and face masks; take care when removing and disposing of them.
Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
Shop alone and no more than once a week. Avoid touching items you are not going to buy. To the extent possible, sanitize your purchases when you get home, then wash your hands.
Help children follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports and no playgrounds.
Help seniors stay home by shopping for them. Do not visit long term care facilities.
Listen and follow the directions of the state and local authorities
If you or someone in your household feels sick, stay at home. Do not go to work or school. Contact your medical provider.
If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home. Contact your medical provider.
If you are a person with a serious underlying health conditions that can put you at an increased risk, stay home and away from other people.
