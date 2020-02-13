LEXINGTON — A collision between two vehicles in Lexington on Thursday afternoon sent one to the hospital.
The Lexington Police Department responded to a call for an accident with injuries around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of 6th and Harrison St. Priority Medical Transport also responded to the scene.
At scene a Ford F-150 pickup was blocking the intersection facing northeast with heavy front end damage.
A Chevy Impala had completely left the roadway and was partially on the east Harrison St. sidewalk and a residence’s lawn, it suffered heavy damage on the driver’s side.
The Jaws of Life were initially called for to free a passenger from the Chevy, but police officers were able to extract the person without them, said Sgt. Erik Rowan.
Priority Medical transported one passenger from the Chevy to Lexington Regional Health Center for unknown injuries, Rowan said.
The accident is under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.
