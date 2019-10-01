LEXINGTON — A descending cold front out of the north triggered severe thunderstorms which briefly impacted the Lexington area on Monday evening.
Temperatures were unseasonably warm ahead of the front, reaching into the mid 90s in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., upgraded central Nebraska to a slight risk for severe weather as conditions developed.
As the front descended southward through the area, it triggered thunderstorms which began moving in a northeast fashion. Several of these cells picked up severe weather warnings for quarter sized hail and wind gusts around 60 mph.
The cell which impacted Lexington was centered west of Beaver City at 6:40 p.m. and was already severe at this point. The storm continued northeast and impacted Lexington around 7:10 p.m.
The National Weather Service Hastings issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 7:16 p.m. for Lexington as the storm was moving north at 45 mph and had a history of producing golf ball sized hail, according to Doppler radar.
Several residents around Lexington document quarter sized hail impacting their properties, luckily the hail cores were isolated and short lived. The SPC received a report at 6:28 p.m. of a one inch sized hail stone near Eddyville.
Buffalo County was impacted to a greater degree by the storms. Hail between 1 inch to 2 inches impacted areas around Kearney and Riverdale.
Temperatures behind the front plummeted. On Monday afternoon temperatures were in the mid 90s, on Tuesday, following rain showers, the temperate was 49 degrees at 2:30 p.m.
