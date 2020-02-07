LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council is currently weighing the benefit of adding a leash law to the city ordinance and Clipper-Herald readers support it.
At a recent city council meeting, an ordinance to adopt a leash law, as well as escalating fines for animal at large, was adopted on first reading. The council will discuss the matter two more times before formally adopting it into the city ordinance.
Just in the past week, according to the Lexington Police Department service log, there were 10 reported instances of an animal running at large.
In an online poll, hosted on the Clipper-Herald’s social media pages and website, 85 percent of the 382 people who voted said they approved of a leash law being implemented, 15 percent said they did not support implementation.
The city council will discuss adding more requirements for the leash law, like defining, “actual control,” and if animals impounded should be micro-chipped at the owners’ expense.
Agendas and meeting minutes can be found at a link on the City of Lexington website, at cityoflex.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.