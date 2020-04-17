LEXINGTON — In an effort to keep city employees healthy, the City of Lexington’s drive-thru window, where many pay their bills, will close this week. With COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington, council members urge residents to follow the directed health measures.
The city council met via teleconference on Tuesday, April 14 for an update on the situation in Lexington.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said all first responders, police officers, office staff and waste water treatment employees are using personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves.
At the moment the city hall’s lobby is closed to foot traffic and this week the drive-thru at city hall will also be closed. Pepplitsch said they want to encourage people to pay their bills online or by phone, to help keep city staff safe.
He said if any of the city employees become sick, it will be hard to do business.
The City of Lexington and city council members encourage people to stay home. Pepplitsch said with reported COVID-19 cases in Lexington, he hopes people begin to take many more precautions. The City will do all it can to help encourage personal responsibility.
Mayor John Fagot said, “everyone be safe and be responsible.”
The City of Lexington has COVID-19 updates on their website, as well as which city buildings are open.
City Hall West Entrance
City Hall’s west entrance is closed to the public and the drive-thru lane will be as well. Call 308-324-2341 weekdays 8-5 to talk with City personnel. Updates will also be posted on the City’s website and Facebook page.
Police, City Hall, East Entrance
The Police lobby will have more reduced access and instructions will be posted at the entrance. Call 308-324-2317 to contact the Police Department 8-5 weekdays. Also check the LPD Facebook page for posted updates.
Lexington Public Library
The library is mostly closed to the public. . That includes meetings scheduled by outside organizations that use the meeting rooms. Fines for late book returns will be waived, and the alley book drop is closed. There is a display of free books, audiobooks and DVDs ready in the library entryway. They will be available for people to take from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Grand Generation Center
The GGC is closed and all programs and activities are canceled/postponed until further notice. This includes meetings scheduled by outside organizations. The GGC is still offering home-delivered meals (Meals on Wheels) and allowing all GGC participants to have their meals delivered or available for pickup during this time. Please call by 10 a.m. or the day before (if possible) when requesting home delivery or pickup. Call 308-324-2498 or check Facebook for updates.
Glenn Hawks Community Service Building
The yard is open during business hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. The Service Building will have restricted access at the entryway. City personnel will continue to maintain Streets, Water and Sewer throughout the City.
Dawson County Opportunity Center
The Opportunity Center is closed to the public.
Optimist Recreation Complex
The Hitting Building and Lexington Fieldhouse are closed. All activities at are cancelled or suspended until further notice. Updates will be posted here and/or at the Lexington Parks and Rec Facebook page. For more information or questions call Ann Luther, 308-325-5277 or Jake Saulsbury, 308-746-3543.
