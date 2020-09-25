City of Lexington approves one and six year street improvement plans

Ricketts said in early August local governments do not have the authority to enact a mask mandate without approval from his administration.

Reed concluded her comments to the council with a quote from Edmund Burke, an 18th century Irish statesmen and philosopher, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Public hearings were held concerning the final plat and annexation of Cunningham’s first addition, located on the northwest side of Lexington, along Highway 21. At the moment the city limits only extend partially in this lot, following the property lines of a pervious addition.

City Attorney Brian Copley explained Daniel and Susan Cunningham have acquired 36 feet of property to the west from the neighboring property owners, Shotkoski Hay Company.

The annexation would square away the formal city limits, adding the 36 feet into the limits. The council approved the final plat and annexation of the addition.

Another public hearing concerned a liquor license application by the restaurant Lo Mejor de Michoachan. The applicant was Salud Ceballos.