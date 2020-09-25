City of Lexington approves one and six year street improvement plans

LEXINGTON — Curious about where the road work will be in the future? The City of Lexington approved the one and six year street improvement plans.
During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22, City Manager Joe Pepplitsch presented the road plans.
Projects in the one year plan include,
- Grade separation on county road 435, which is in preparation for the east viaduct. The estimated cost of the both phases is $7,000,000.00.
- The east addition south of St. Ann’s which includes several street extensions adjacent to Taft St. The estimated cost is $1,400,000.00.
- Extension of Fillmore St. North to 16th St. and 16th St. East to Monroe St. and construction of a cul-de-sac. This would including street paving and lighting. Estimated cost, $82,000.00.
- Construction of a cul-de-sac one block west of 18th St. and Adams St. It would be on the south side of 18th St. to access undeveloped properties. Estimated cost, $45,000.00.
- Northwest Hike-Bike Trail Extension, which would be additional trail construction in the Northwest Addition and Optimist Recreational Park. Estimated cost, $288,000.00.
- Construction of a turnaround area at the end of 15th St., 150 feet West of Liberty Dr. Estimated cost, $30,000.00.
- Concrete street, curb, gutter and drainage on Wycott Drive, west of Lexington Regional Health Center. Estimated cost, $170,000.00.
- Roosevelt St. Improvements, including concrete paving, curb, gutter and drainage. Estimated cost, $25,000.00.
Some of the larger projects in the six year plan include,
- Concrete paving from Taft St, to Frontier St. to Prospect St. Estimated cost, $1,100,000.00 revenue.
- Paving and lighting improvements on 20th and Polk St. Estimated cost, $950,000.00.
Pepplitsch told the council they will work with Dawson County on some of the projects, mainly maintenance. The council approved the street plans.
During the public comment period, Lexington resident Nola Reed addressed the council and asked why a mask mandate had not been set in Lexington, when it was the opinion of health professionals that people should wear a face covering in public.
Mayor John Fagot responded to Reed’s comment, saying they are following the guidelines which have been set by the state of Nebraska and follow the advice of the public health department.
The Two Rivers Public Health Department has included this information in their daily press releases for several months now, “The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, grocery stores, pharmacies, etc., especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”
Fagot noted Gov. Pete Ricketts has made it a point not to mandate masks. Ricketts has on several occasions said he would not mandate mask wearing in the state; instead asking Nebraskan’s to do so voluntarily.
Ricketts said in early August local governments do not have the authority to enact a mask mandate without approval from his administration.
Reed concluded her comments to the council with a quote from Edmund Burke, an 18th century Irish statesmen and philosopher, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Public hearings were held concerning the final plat and annexation of Cunningham’s first addition, located on the northwest side of Lexington, along Highway 21. At the moment the city limits only extend partially in this lot, following the property lines of a pervious addition.
City Attorney Brian Copley explained Daniel and Susan Cunningham have acquired 36 feet of property to the west from the neighboring property owners, Shotkoski Hay Company.
The annexation would square away the formal city limits, adding the 36 feet into the limits. The council approved the final plat and annexation of the addition.
Another public hearing concerned a liquor license application by the restaurant Lo Mejor de Michoachan. The applicant was Salud Ceballos.
Pepplitsch said between a fire which occurred at the restaurant in December 2019 and the current COVID-19 pandemic, their former license lapsed on them and they had to reapply. Mayor Fagot said he spoke with Lexington Police Department Chief Tracy Wolf, who had no issues with the application.
The council approved the liquor application.
The item was the authorization of the issuance of Highway Allocation bonds, connect to the extensions of 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th St., to accommodate a new housing development in the area.
Brad Slaughter, senior vice president with Piper Sandler, spoke to the council about the bonds.
According to the ordinance, no more than $1,525,000.00 would be issued to pay for the street improvements. The council approved the ordinance.
The last item of business was an agreement with WSP USA, Inc. for the final design services related to the Lexington east viaduct project.
Pepplitsch told the council the Department of Transport went through the consultant selection process and negotiated the numbers. The DOT now needs the City of Lexington’s approval to keep the project going forward. The council approved the agreement.
During the roundtable discussion Pepplitsch said bids for the east addition project and phase two of the Northwest Hike-Bike Trail would be opened on Oct. 5.
Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside said the city has received 10 free trees from the Nebraska Tree Services and would install along the hike-bike trail, near the location where other trees had been planted.
