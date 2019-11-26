GOTHENBURG — The City of Gothenburg is in a snow emergency, effective 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
All vehicles parked on a designated Snow Emergency Route shall be removed immediately and there is no parking on Snow Emergency Routes during this snow emergency.
Also no street parking is allowed in the Gothenburg downtown area from midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.