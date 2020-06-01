LEXINGTON — Citations were issued to the drivers of two vehicles which were involved in a collision on Plum Creek Parkway on Monday afternoon.
At 2:09 p.m. the Lexington Police Department responded to the scene of a two vehicle accident on south Plum Creek Parkway.
According to Officer Kareem McDougall, a black Pontiac G6 attempted to turn south on Plum Creek Parkway and failed to yield to a Lincoln Navigator, which was north bound.
The Navigator, carrying only a driver, suffered front end damage, the Pontiac, with a driver and three passengers, suffered damage to the left rear area.
The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was initially called to the scene for an injured person associated with the accident, but no one was transported to the hospital. McDougall said those involved in the accident were, “shook up.”
McDougall said a fail to yield citation was issued to the driver of the Pontiac, while a citation for driving without an operators license was issued to the driver of the Navigator.
