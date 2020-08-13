DAWSON COUNTY — A rural county in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases. Kearney County recorded six new cases.
Case numbers reported on Wednesday, Aug. 12
- Buffalo County – 9
- Kearney County – 6
- Phelps County – 2
- Dawson County – 1
The Two Rivers district now records a total of 1,551 cases, with 1,225 no longer being symptomatic.
Nebraska is nearing 30,000 cases, with a total count of 29,224 being recorded, there have been 356 deaths due to the virus and 21,463 recoveries.
