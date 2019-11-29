Bob Crandall, a 12 year CASA volunteer, left and Mary Gruber, a 10 year Dawson-Gosper CASA board chairperson, right. CASA held a bake sale, as they have each year, in conjunction with Give BIG Lexington to raise money for the organization. CASA promotes court appointed volunteer advocacy for children who have experience abuse or neglect can find a safe, permeant home to thrive in.
Latest News
- DAWSON COUNTY 4‑H'ERS TO STATE COMPETITION
- CASA annual bake sale
- Dawson/Gosper County FSA, Extension to Host Farm Bill Education Meeting for Area Producers
- Bernadine Sullivan
- Sandra McFarland
- Ellen Arms
- The Davis twins anchor NU D-line
- Dr. Garrett Shaw granted recognition by National Committee for Quality Assurance
Most Popular
-
Snowfall rates of two inches per hour anticipated this afternoon
-
Up to 7 to 10 inches of snow possible as Winter Storm Warning is issued
-
City of Gothenburg declares a snow emergency
-
Cozad man pleads guilty to two counts in domestic violence case
-
Reserve not met in LakeShore Marina auction, negotiations continuing
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.