Buffalo County now records over 1,000 total COVID-19 cases, and one additional death

DAWSON COUNTY — Buffalo County broke over 1,000 total COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday and also reported an additional death.

Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 23

Buffalo County – 17

Phelps County – 3

Dawson County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Buffalo County has now broken over 1,000 total COVID-19 cases. In late July the county only reported a total of a little over 200. It took a little over two months for 800 new cases to be discovered in the county.

A Buffalo County man in his 70s died due to the virus, the fourth death in the county.

Total COVID-19 cases for the counties in the Two Rivers region are as follows,

Dawson County – 1,063

Buffalo County – 1,006

Kearney County – 137

Phelps County – 106

Gosper County – 34

Franklin County – 22

Harlan County – 17

The Two Rivers region now reports 2,386 total cases, with 1,714 no longer symptomatic and now 20 deaths.

Nebraska reports 42,278 total cases, 31,383 recoveries and 462 deaths.