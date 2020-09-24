Buffalo County now records over 1,000 total COVID-19 cases, and one additional death

DAWSON COUNTY — Buffalo County broke over 1,000 total COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday and also reported an additional death.
Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 23
- Buffalo County – 17
- Phelps County – 3
- Dawson County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
Buffalo County has now broken over 1,000 total COVID-19 cases. In late July the county only reported a total of a little over 200. It took a little over two months for 800 new cases to be discovered in the county.
A Buffalo County man in his 70s died due to the virus, the fourth death in the county.
Total COVID-19 cases for the counties in the Two Rivers region are as follows,
- Dawson County – 1,063
- Buffalo County – 1,006
- Kearney County – 137
- Phelps County – 106
- Gosper County – 34
- Franklin County – 22
- Harlan County – 17
The Two Rivers region now reports 2,386 total cases, with 1,714 no longer symptomatic and now 20 deaths.
Nebraska reports 42,278 total cases, 31,383 recoveries and 462 deaths.
