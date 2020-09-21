 Skip to main content
Body discovered in sand and gravel pit south of Lexington identified
breaking topical featured

Body discovered in sand and gravel pit south of Lexington identified

Sand and gravel pit

The body discovered in a sand and gravel pit on Monday, Sept. 14 has been identified as Eduardo Farias-Garcia, 24, of Lexington.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — The body of a male which was discovered floating in a sand and gravel pit south of Lexington has been identified by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was identified as 24-year-old, Eduardo Farias-Garcia, a resident of Lexington.

Farias-Garcia was discovered the morning of Monday, Sept. 14, floating in the water of a sand and gravel pit located south of Lexington. He was wearing only shorts and tennis shoes.

DCSO Chief Deputy Greg Gilg said the investigation into Farias-Garcia’s death is continuing and they are attempting to track his movements the night of Sept. 6 and Sept. 7, Labor Day.

Farias-Garcia appeared to have been in the water for a week and his ethnicity was not easily identified when he was recovered by divers with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.

An autopsy has been performed to determine the cause of death and results are expected in five weeks, Gilg said.

Anyone with information about Farias-Garcia should call the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at 308-324-3011.

