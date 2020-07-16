OVERTON — A head-on collision was narrowly avoided on Highway 30 west of Overton after a tire blew during the afternoon of Thursday, July 16.
Shortly before 3 p.m., law enforcement and Overton Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Highway 30, west of Overton near the intersection with road 441 for the report of a vehicle accident.
On scene, a Chevy Impala was in the south ditch with light damage to the front right side, several hundred yards to the west a Kia Optima was pulled over on the north shoulder with a blown tire.
According to Lt. Katlyn Cavannaugh, with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, the Kia was westbound on Highway 30 when it blew a tire and began to veer across the centerline. The Chevy, which was eastbound, swerved to avoid the head-on collision and ended up rolling on its side in the ditch.
Several passersby stopped at the scene and were able to push the Chevy back on its wheels before first responders arrived at the scene.
The driver of the Chevy was checked out by medical personnel in an ambulance, but was not injured. The driver of the Kia was not injured either, Cavannaugh.
No citations were issued on scene.
