LEXINGTON — After initially being held without bail an Omaha resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband had it set at $1 million.
Kathleen Jourdan, 31, has been charged with second degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
After a bail review on Wednesday, Judge Jeffrey Wightman set it at $1 million. Jourdan must pay 10 percent or $100,000 to be released from the Dawson County Jail. She must also remain in Nebraska and surrender her passport if she is able to pay, according to a Dawson County court journal entry.
A preliminary hearing is still scheduled for July 2 at 8:30 a.m.
Jourdan was arrested on June 17 along I-80 near Cozad, she is accused of fatally shooting her husband during a verbal argument, according to Dawson County court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.