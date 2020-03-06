LEXINGTON — What do you do when your sheep won’t go to sleep? Award-winning children’s author Bruce Arant had the answer in his book and shared it with Pershing Elementary students on Wednesday.
Bruce Arant was born and raised in Omaha and spent 10 years helping with the family businesses, after this time, he felt the pull to do more creative work and entered into publishing, according to an Omaha World-Herald article.
For a time he worked in an architectural publishing company in Washington D.C. but lost his job in 2009 after the Great Recession in 2008.
“I had always dreamed of illustrating children's books, but never had the guts to leave a ‘secure’ job to do it,” Arant admitted in the World Herald article. “When my job left me, I decided to take the plunge and pursue my dream of illustrating.”
Since 2009 Arant has illustrated a number of books including, “The Blueberry Girl,” “The Splinter Tree and “Boys Dream.”
In 2013, Arant took the step to illustrate and write his own book.
The result was “Simpson’s Sheep Won’t Go to Sleep!” one of the books he read to the Pershing Elementary students on Wednesday.
“It’s a fun, rhyming picture book about a farmer (Farmer Simpson) who has a flock of sheep that have every excuse imaginable to stay awake at night rather than go to sleep – like my own kids did," Arant said in the World-Herald article. "Sleep-deprived and exhausted by their antics, Farmer Simpson finds a solution that finally puts them to sleep."
In 2014 the book won Best Children’s Book as well as Best/Cover Design/Illustration from The Nebraska Center for the Book.
According to the World-Herald, In 2015 and 2016, it became a Golden Sower Award nominee and it represented Nebraska at the 2015 National Book Festival in Washington D.C.
Arant told the students about the process of writing, “Simpson’s Sheep Won’t Go to Sleep!” saying he wrote this first book quickly, in an afternoon.
With his next book, “Simpson’s Sheep Just Want to Sleep!” the process was longer with several more rewrites, Arant said.
Arant told the students not to mind if their teacher told them to rewrite a paper, he said it is all part of the writing process.
In addition to reading his two books, Arant also did several quick illustrations for the students, drawing on them for his inspiration.
A burly football player in a pink tutu and helmet drew a wave of laughter from the students.
Pershing Media Specialist Angela Blankenship said Arant’s visit and presentation to the students would not have been possible without support from the Lexington Community Foundation, which funded the event.
