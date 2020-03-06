LEXINGTON — Coronavirus is on everyone’s lips these days and fear about the virus is starting to factor into decision making on levels like if the 2020 Olympics should be held, down to personal concerns over safety. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers information and protective steps to guide people through this outbreak.
According to the CDC, novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is a new coronavirus which has not been previously identified. There are other coronaviruses which commonly circulate among humans which can cause mild illness like the common cold, but COVID-19 is not the same as these.
Coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China and now has been detected in almost 70 locations internationally, including the United States.
“Early on, many of the patients at the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China had some link to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread,” the CDC stated, “Later, a growing number of patients reportedly did not have exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread. Person-to-person spread was subsequently reported outside Hubei and in countries outside China, including in the United States.”
The CDC continues, “Some international destinations now have apparent community spread with the virus that causes COVID-19, including in some parts of the United States. Community spread means some people have been infected and it is not known how or where they became exposed. Learn what is known about the spread of this newly emerged coronaviruses.”
So far in the United States there have been 60 cases, with six reported deaths, 12 states have reported cases, including Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Wisconsin, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Among those with the virus repatriated to the U.S. three came from Wuhan and 45 were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Internationally, coronavirus has spread throughout the globe, 77 different countries have reported cases, including neighboring Canada and Mexico.
How coronavirus spreads is currently understood based on other similar viruses.
The virus is mainly thought to spread from person-to-person, usually between people who are in close contact with one another, within six feet.
It can spread though respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly inhaled into the lungs.
The CDC believes it may be possible to contract the virus by touching a surface or object in which it is present and then touch their own mouth, nose or possibly eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
The CDC believes people are most contagious when they are the most symptomatic, the sickest, but it may be possible for them to spread it before they show symptoms, but this is also not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
“How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious, spread easily, like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained,” states the CDC.
If one is infected, symptoms may show up two to 14 days after exposure, symptoms are a fever, cough or shortness of breath. It should be noted reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus cases.
The CDC advises to, “Call your healthcare professional if you develop symptoms, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19.”
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
For those unsure of the proper handwashing procedure, the CDC has the right way to do it on their website.
“Washing your hands is easy, and it’s one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs. Clean hands can stop germs from spreading from one person to another and throughout an entire community—from your home and workplace to childcare facilities and hospitals,” according to the CDC website.
Follow these five steps every time.
Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.
Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.
Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.
Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.
Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.
At this time most people in the United States have little immediate risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the CDC.
“However, some people are worried about the disease. Fear and anxiety can lead to social stigma toward Chinese or other Asian Americans. Stigma and discrimination can occur when people associate an infectious disease, such as COVID-19, with a population or nationality, even though not everyone in that population or from that region is specifically at risk for the disease.”
“Stigma hurts everyone by creating more fear or anger toward ordinary people instead of the disease that is causing the problem. We can fight stigma and help not hurt others by providing social support,” the CDC states.
The CDC states explicitly on their website, “People, including those of Asian descent, who have not recently been in an area of ongoing spread of COVID-19 or been in contact with a person who is a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 are not at greater risk of acquiring and spreading COVID-19 than other Americans.”
The CDC makes clear viruses cannot target people from specific populations, ethnicities or racial backgrounds.
While people in the United States have little immediate risk of being exposed, communities should still be prepared if an outbreak occurs.
In schools, “childcare and school administrators should work in close collaboration and coordination with local health officials to make dismissal and large event cancellation decisions. Schools are not expected to make decisions about dismissal or canceling events on their own,” the CDC states.
At work, the CDC encourages sick employees to stay at home, perform routine environmental cleaning and employers prepare a plan with employees.
“It is not yet known whether weather and temperature impact the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC states on their website, “Some other viruses, like the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. At this time, it is not known whether the spread of COVID-19 will decrease when weather becomes warmer.”
A COVID-19 outbreak could last for a long time, the CDC states; people should be knowledgeable about the risks, practice prevention methods and keep themselves informed about the state of the virus.
