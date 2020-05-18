DAWSON COUNTY — Another Dawson County woman has died due to COVID-19, so far 123 people throughout the state have died due to the virus.
Two Rivers Public Health Department reports the woman was in her 60s, she died on Thursday, May 14.
So far seven people in Dawson County have died from COVID-19, 123 have died in Nebraska.
There have been 982 cases reported throughout the seven counties of the Two Rivers district.
Dawson County still has the highest number in the Two Rivers district and fourth highest in the state with 805.
More testing have revealed over 2,000 cases in the Douglas County metro area, Dakota County in the far north has 1,458 cases, Hall County, 1,430.
