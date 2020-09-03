DAWSON COUNTY — Only two days into September and 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.
Elwood, NE - The 8th Annual Team Jack Foundation Radiothon was held on Thursday, August 27. This was the second year in a row that the Radioth…
DAWSON COUNTY — There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in five of the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district…
COZAD — As the time for harvest approaches, the Cozad Grand Generation Center is honoring farmers and ranchers with an appreciation harvest ho…
Eustis-Farnam has incorporated a positive behavior system for their students this year. They call the program CHARGE and it is all about setti…
DAWSON COUNTY — As the month of August came to a close, a majority of Nebraska counties are under some type of drought conditions.
LEXINGTON — Two North Carolina men were arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office after they were discovered to be traveling with over ha…
DAWSON COUNTY — Over the weekend, Dawson County broke over 1,000 total COVID-19 cases while more cases were reported all over the Two Rivers P…
LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center, Tyson Foods and the Lexington Community Foundation came together to donate 1,800 water bottles t…
LINCOLN – Phase 3 directed health measures (DHMs) that are in effect until Aug. 31 are being extended through Sept. 13. A total of 66 Nebraska…
CHICAGO, Ill. — Lexington Regional Health Center has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. …
LEXINGTON — Hot coals from a fire pit are believed to be the cause of a dumpster fire which occurred in an alley off Erie St. during the morni…
DAWSON COUNTY — A new spike in COVID-19 cases was discovered on Wednesday, Two Rivers Public Health Department reported there were 33 new case…
NEBRASKA — Despite burning over 1,000 miles away, smoke from the California wildfires has been contributing to a haze which has hung over Nebr…
GOSPER COUNTY — A new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Gosper County on Tuesday, Aug. 25 by Two Rivers Public Health Department.
LEXINGTON — Over $1,500 was raised for the Blanche Senior Scholarship during a fundraising event held by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerc…
LINCOLN — As schools across Nebraska prepare to re-open for in-person instruction, Test Nebraska has released the locations, dates and times f…
DAWSON COUNTY — A Dawson County woman in her 70s is the 11th person to die in the county due to COVID-19, Two Rivers Public Health Department …
LEXINGTON – The new Snack Shack at the Orthman Community YMCA will offer another resource to fight childhood hunger in the community.
LEXINGTON — The brand new Orscheln Farm and Home store has opened in Lexington, the new facility is 10,000 square feet larger than their previ…
JOHNSON LAKE — Everyone is welcome to take part in a Virtual Walk to raise money for Hydrocephalus, water on the brain, on Saturday, Aug. 29 a…
LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center has a new doctor and he just started this week. Dr. Matt Sexton will be a family medicine physici…
LEXINGTON — In an emailed letter, Lexington Public Schools informed parents that staff members from Pershing Elementary tested positive for C…
OVERTON — The Nebraska State Patrol is working with the South Dakota National Guard to make sure a large military vehicle reaches its appropri…
KEARNEY — UNK received a bomb threat around 10 a.m. today (Thursday, Aug. 20). The threat was made via phone to the university’s main switchbo…
DAWSON COUNTY — Buffalo County continues to rack up new COVID-19 cases, as 19 of the 24 reported on Wednesday were in the county.