LINCOLN — Service was restored Friday morning after an outage that affected multiple 911 centers across the state, according to a press release from the Public Service Commission.

Lumen reported the outage caused by a fiber cut to its network in the Omaha area began at 7:05 p.m. Thursday and affected multiple 911 centers across the state. Service was restored at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Lumen was working to determine the cause of the fiber cut.

“We want to thank the 911 centers affected by the outage, for their quick work in getting the word out on the outage and for utilizing alternative means for the public to contact emergency services,” said Director David Sankey, PSC State 911 Department.

The PSC determined that 39 of the 68 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) or 911 centers across the state were affected by the outage in various ways. The PSC is working with Lumen to determine the cause of the fiber cut.