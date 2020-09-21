44 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, the highest spike since early May

DAWSON COUNTY — Last Friday, 44 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, this was the highest daily spike in cases since early May.
Cases confirmed on Friday, Sept. 18
- Buffalo County – 30
- Dawson County – 8
- Phelps County – 3
- Kearney County – 2
- Gosper County – 1
Cases confirmed on Saturday, Sept. 19
- Buffalo County – 16
- Dawson County – 1
- Harlan County – 1
Cases confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 20
- Buffalo County – 13
- Harlan County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
The spike in cases on Friday has eclipsed the May 13 report, when 38 cases were reported. To find a higher daily case total, one has to look back to May 5, when 73 cases were confirmed.
In a situation which started in late July, the number of virus cases across the region has been steadily growing and is beginning to reach the levels which were seen in May.
Despite the increases, the Two Rivers region, along with the rest of the state of Nebraska, was moved into phase four of the directed health measures. This phase does away with most restrictions, moving most to guidance only.
Governor Pete Ricketts said, during a recent press conference, the relaxed phase will, “allow people to return to a more normal life.”
The area which has been the main driver of new cases in the Two Rivers region is Buffalo County.
Beginning in late July, the county began to record higher amounts of new cases than any other county. In fact, of the 44 cases confirmed on Friday, 30 of those were in Buffalo County.
Before the late July increase, Buffalo had around 200 total virus cases, now in late September, the total has jumped up to 966 cases. If the number of reported cases stays the same, Buffalo will soon have more total cases than Dawson County, which was a state hotspot in the spring.
Apart from the major metropolitan counties of the state, Douglas, population 571,327, Lancaster, 319,090 and Sarpy, 187,196; Buffalo County, with a population of 49,659, records the fourth highest amount of new cases reported in the last two weeks. There were 207 new cases reported in this time.
Dawson County, the former hotspot of the region, still is recording new case amounts regularly. There were 42 detected in the last two weeks, including eight in Friday spike. The county still holds the regions highest case total, 1,067.
Another grim statistic Dawson County records is the 13 deaths attributed to the virus.
Looking at the number of confirmed cases in a week in the Two Rivers region, it appears the area has reached case levels last seen in May. The week of Sept. 13, saw 162 cases confirmed, the prior week there were 157 cases.
The spike in cases, as well as other factors, has led to the risk dial for the region jumping higher into the elevated risk category.
Throughout the Two Rivers district, there have been 2,327 total cases, 1668 of which are no longer symptomatic. There have been 19 deaths.
Nebraska has reached over 40,000 total cases over the weekend, the new total being 41,083. There have been 30,509 recoveries and 442 deaths.
