44 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, the highest spike since early May

Governor Pete Ricketts said, during a recent press conference, the relaxed phase will, “allow people to return to a more normal life.”

The area which has been the main driver of new cases in the Two Rivers region is Buffalo County.

Beginning in late July, the county began to record higher amounts of new cases than any other county. In fact, of the 44 cases confirmed on Friday, 30 of those were in Buffalo County.

Before the late July increase, Buffalo had around 200 total virus cases, now in late September, the total has jumped up to 966 cases. If the number of reported cases stays the same, Buffalo will soon have more total cases than Dawson County, which was a state hotspot in the spring.

Apart from the major metropolitan counties of the state, Douglas, population 571,327, Lancaster, 319,090 and Sarpy, 187,196; Buffalo County, with a population of 49,659, records the fourth highest amount of new cases reported in the last two weeks. There were 207 new cases reported in this time.

Dawson County, the former hotspot of the region, still is recording new case amounts regularly. There were 42 detected in the last two weeks, including eight in Friday spike. The county still holds the regions highest case total, 1,067.