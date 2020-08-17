DAWSON COUNTY — Over the weekend, 40 new cases of COVID-19 was reported from the seven county region of the Two Rivers Public Health Department
Case numbers for Saturday, Aug. 15
- Buffalo County – 14
- Dawson County – 3
- Gosper County – 2
- Kearney County – 1
Case numbers for Sunday, Aug. 16
- Buffalo County – 9
- Dawson County – 5
- Phelps County – 5
- Kearney County – 1
There have now been a total of 1,640 cases in the Two Rivers district, with 1,225 no longer being symptomatic, there have been 11 deaths due to the virus.
The district remains under an elevated risk, per the Two River’s risk dial.
Over the past two weeks, Dawson County has reported 28 new cases of the virus. The county total is approaching 1,000, with the current total sitting at 977. There have been 10 deaths in the county.
Gosper County has recorded five new cases of the virus in the same time period, bringing the total up to 22, there have been no deaths in the county.
To the east, Buffalo County has been the center of the surge in cases, with 151 being reported in the last 14 days, the total has now reached 500. There has been one death due to the virus.
Nebraska has now recorded over 30,000 cases, with 30,372 being the total on Monday. There have been 22,483 recoveries and 361 deaths.
