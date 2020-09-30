30 new COVID-19 cases reported in six of the seven counties of the Two Rivers district

DAWSON COUNTY — There were 30 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday in six of the seven counties served by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 29

Buffalo County – 13

Dawson County – 5

Kearney County – 4

Gosper County – 3

Franklin County – 3

Phelps County – 2

As of Tuesday, Buffalo County now has more cases than Dawson County, cases have been reported nearly daily in Buffalo since late July, contributing to the upward trend of cases. Buffalo has the eighth highest amount of total cases in the state, Dawson has the ninth most.

Total case numbers for the Two Rivers counties includes,

Buffalo County – 1,087

Dawson County – 1,083

Kearney County – 147

Phelps County – 108

Gosper County – 38

Franklin County – 29

Harlan County – 21

Since record keeping began in March, Two Rivers has recorded a total of 2,513 cases, with 1,853 no longer being symptomatic. There have been 21 deaths.

Nebraska has totaled 45,044 virus cases, with 33,198 recoveries and 478 deaths.