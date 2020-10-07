 Skip to main content
25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Tuesday
Children are less likely to be tested for COVID-19

Children are less likely to be tested for the virus for a few key reasons, including the fact that testing in the U.S. has focused mostly on symptomatic patients with more severe symptoms. Kids are more likely to be asymptomatic or have less severe symptoms if they do appear to have contracted COVID-19. The lack of testing means the data of how children are impacted by the virus is also lacking.

DAWSON COUNTY — There were 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in six of the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Tuesday.

Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Oct. 6

  • Buffalo County – 11
  • Phelps County – 5
  • Kearney County – 3
  • Dawson County – 2
  • Gosper County – 2
  • Franklin County – 2

Case totals for the counties are as follows,

  • Buffalo County – 1,226
  • Dawson County – 1,101
  • Kearney County – 160
  • Phelps County – 146
  • Gosper County – 48
  • Franklin County – 45
  • Harlan County – 24

Two Rivers now reports 2,750 total cases in their district, 1,993 of which are no longer symptomatic.  There have now been 22 deaths in the region.

Nebraska, as a state, now as a total case count of 48,757. Of those, 35,052 have recovered. There have been 507 deaths.

