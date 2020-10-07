25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Tuesday

DAWSON COUNTY — There were 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in six of the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Tuesday.
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Oct. 6
- Buffalo County – 11
- Phelps County – 5
- Kearney County – 3
- Dawson County – 2
- Gosper County – 2
- Franklin County – 2
Case totals for the counties are as follows,
- Buffalo County – 1,226
- Dawson County – 1,101
- Kearney County – 160
- Phelps County – 146
- Gosper County – 48
- Franklin County – 45
- Harlan County – 24
Two Rivers now reports 2,750 total cases in their district, 1,993 of which are no longer symptomatic. There have now been 22 deaths in the region.
Nebraska, as a state, now as a total case count of 48,757. Of those, 35,052 have recovered. There have been 507 deaths.
