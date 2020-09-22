25 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Two Rivers region on Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAWSON COUNTY — Buffalo County once again had the lion’s share of COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, while Dawson County confirmed one case, there were 25 in all.

Cases confirmed on Monday, Sept. 21

Buffalo County – 22

Dawson County – 1

Harlan County – 1

Phelps County – 1

The new case totals for the Two Rivers seven county district are as follows,

Dawson County – 1,060

Buffalo County – 984

Kearney County – 135

Phelps County – 102

Gosper County – 33

Franklin County – 21

Harlan County – 17

The Two Rivers district now records 2,353 total cases, with 1,684 no longer symptomatic and 19 deaths. The area remains under an elevated risk for the virus.

Nebraska now records 41,388 total cases, with 31,047 recoveries and 452 deaths.