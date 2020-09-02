24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in five of the seven counties of the Two Rivers district

DAWSON COUNTY — There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in five of the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Tuesday
Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Buffalo County – 15
- Dawson County – 4
- Phelps County – 2
- Kearney County – 2
- Harlan County – 1
Total cases for the Two Rivers district counties include,
Dawson, 1,009; Buffalo, 697; Kearney, 111; Phelps, 71; Gosper, 24; Franklin, 20; Harlan, 7.
Nebraska now records 34,574 total cases, 26,363 recoveries and 399 deaths.