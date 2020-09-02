 Skip to main content
24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in five of the seven counties of the Two Rivers district
24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in five of the seven counties of the Two Rivers district

COVID-19
Lee BHM News Service photo

DAWSON COUNTY — There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in five of the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Tuesday

Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 1

  • Buffalo County – 15
  • Dawson County – 4
  • Phelps County – 2
  • Kearney County – 2
  • Harlan County – 1

Total cases for the Two Rivers district counties include,

Dawson, 1,009; Buffalo, 697; Kearney, 111; Phelps, 71; Gosper, 24; Franklin, 20; Harlan, 7.

Nebraska now records 34,574 total cases, 26,363 recoveries and 399 deaths.

