 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
22 new COVID-19 cases reported in the district by Two Rivers on Monday
0 comments

22 new COVID-19 cases reported in the district by Two Rivers on Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 yellow
File photo

DAWSON COUNTY — There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dawson County on Monday, the rest were In Buffalo and Kearney County.

Cases confirmed on Monday, Sept. 28

  • Buffalo County – 15
  • Kearney County – 4
  • Dawson County – 3

Total cases for counties in the Two Rivers district

  • Dawson County – 1,079
  • Buffalo County – 1,075
  • Kearney County – 143
  • Phelps County – 106
  • Gosper County – 35
  • Franklin County – 26
  • Harlan County – 21

There have been 2,485 total cases in the Two Rivers region, with 1,824 no longer being symptomatic. There have been 21 deaths in the district.

Nebraska records 44,578 total COVID-19 cases, 33,087 recoveries and 472 deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics