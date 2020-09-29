22 new COVID-19 cases reported in the district by Two Rivers on Monday

DAWSON COUNTY — There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dawson County on Monday, the rest were In Buffalo and Kearney County.
Cases confirmed on Monday, Sept. 28
- Buffalo County – 15
- Kearney County – 4
- Dawson County – 3
Total cases for counties in the Two Rivers district
- Dawson County – 1,079
- Buffalo County – 1,075
- Kearney County – 143
- Phelps County – 106
- Gosper County – 35
- Franklin County – 26
- Harlan County – 21
There have been 2,485 total cases in the Two Rivers region, with 1,824 no longer being symptomatic. There have been 21 deaths in the district.
Nebraska records 44,578 total COVID-19 cases, 33,087 recoveries and 472 deaths.
