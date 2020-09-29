22 new COVID-19 cases reported in the district by Two Rivers on Monday

DAWSON COUNTY — There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dawson County on Monday, the rest were In Buffalo and Kearney County.

Cases confirmed on Monday, Sept. 28

Buffalo County – 15

Kearney County – 4

Dawson County – 3

Total cases for counties in the Two Rivers district

Dawson County – 1,079

Buffalo County – 1,075

Kearney County – 143

Phelps County – 106

Gosper County – 35

Franklin County – 26

Harlan County – 21

There have been 2,485 total cases in the Two Rivers region, with 1,824 no longer being symptomatic. There have been 21 deaths in the district.

Nebraska records 44,578 total COVID-19 cases, 33,087 recoveries and 472 deaths.