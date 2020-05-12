LEXINGTON — The 2020 Dawson County Fair will be held this year, but as a limited event. There will be no carnival, live entertainment or vendors. 4-H and FFA competitive events will be held, but they will be closed to the public.
In a press release, the Dawson County Fair Board announced due to the uncertain times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Dawson County fair would be modified to fit new guidelines.
The most notable changes include the 2020 fair being closed to the public. Additionally there will be no carnival, live entertainment or vendors, according to the release.
The only events hosted will be 4-H and FFA completive events, but these will not be open shows. The release stated the 4-H Premium Fund will be announced at a later date.
The release said most of the changes will be temporary.
“The fair board will now rely on the different fair committees to enact these changes, applying them to the fair as a whole. There will be many correspondences over the next several weeks as changes are set, and protocol is established,” the release said.
4-H leaders and Dawson County Extension Office will have more information as the event gets closer.
Additional questions should be addressed to Dawson County Board members.
