LEXINGTON — Dawson County was struck by tornadoes for the first time in six years during the 2019 tornado season, the day they spun up was the start of a historic tornado streak across the United States which saw over 391 tornadoes touchdown.
Dawson and Gosper County fall under the watch of the National Weather Service in Hastings. In addition they monitor a total of 24 central Nebraska counties, as well as six Kansas counties.
During the 2019 severe weather season, NWS Hastings reported 35 tornadoes, which is actually less than the 30 year average of 53, but more than the 29 which were reported in 2018 according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Mortiz.
These tornadoes occurred between May 5 and September 20.
Statistically, May and June are the most active periods for severe weather and tornadoes for Nebraska. Spring is the estuary in which the strong winds aloft from winter mix with the moisture of the summer, both are important ingredients for tornadoes.
While April 2019 was more active than usual, the “serious,” severe weather began to ramp up in May.
By mid-May, the weather pattern seemed to indicate severe weather would strike Central Nebraska on Friday, May 17. A large upper level trough was digging into the southern United States, with the exit region laying squarely over southern Nebraska. The pattern for a tornado event was beginning to fall into place.
The primary source of tornadoes is supercells, thunderstorms with a mesocyclone, or rotating updraft, yet not all supercells go on to produce tornadoes. There are numerous factors which impact tornado development.
By Friday, May 17, Mortiz said a large part of southwest and central Nebraska was under an enhanced risk of severe weather, which was issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla. By mid-afternoon on Friday, a tornado watch had been issued for central Nebraska and northern Kansas.
The primary ingredients of severe weather are moisture, instability, lift and wind shear. For tornadoes to occur, storms need to be close to the surface, an evaluated storm might produce damaging hail, but not a tornado.
Wind shear is important as well, differences in speed and direction lead to horizontal spin in the atmosphere. If there is a source of lift, such as a front or boundary, this spin can be redirected into the vertical, leading to the birth of a mesocyclone, a rotating thunderstorm. If the circulation becomes stretched, it can increase in velocity and lead to the birth of a tornado.
After an early round of storms passed through Dawson County during the early afternoon of May 17, a supercell thunderstorm was beginning to develop near Atwood, Kan. Almost immediately funnel clouds were spotted and a tornado warning was issued.
Mortiz said the NWS Hastings office watched these storms come up from the south, which gave them an opportunity to warn people in its path. It soon became obvious this storm was a cyclical supercell and would go on to produce multiple tornadoes.
It became apparent the storm was going to move into Dawson County.
KRVN announcer Scott Foster said the radio station was prepared for severe weather outbreak on May 17. Foster, along with Adam Smith and Tyler Cavalli stayed at the station to lend extra help as storms began to form.
“We started really noticing storms in the Red Willow County area and they appeared to be headed our way,” Foster said.
Around 7 p.m. an EF-1 tornado crossed into southwest Dawson County near Farnam and caused minor damage on its 4.5 mile long path. Not far from Camp Comeca another weak tornado, rated EF-U since it wasn’t surveyed, briefly spun up in a field and was caught on camera at the camp.
“The storms moved in on Farnam and Cozad and there was just a sense that we were doing something very important,” said Foster.
KRVN was live for two hours reporting on the storms path and tornadoes it produced.
Mortiz said this storm exhibited classic tornado formation, with a well-defined supercell, making most of the tornadoes easy to spot.
The hook of this supercell, the tornado producing region, was bearing down on Cozad, which narrowly avoided a direct hit by a tornado.
A tornado did form to the east of town, which was rated EF-1, it moved northeast for almost 10 miles and had maximum winds around 100 mph. It damaged outbuildings, farm machinery and trees along its path. Mortiz said this tornado was harder to spot as rain began to fall around it, obscuring clear viewing.
After the 2019 season was over and the tornadoes tabulated, this Cozad EF-1 had the greatest width of all the tornadoes surveyed in the NWS Hastings area at 600 yards wide.
In total, May 17 saw 15 recorded tornadoes, the most of any day in Nebraska during the 2019 season. May itself would see another 25 tornadoes.
May 17 kicked off a historic tornado streak across the United States, with 12 subsequent days with at least eight tornadoes per day. The outbreak stretched over 23 states and saw over 391 tornadoes.
It was the first time the Storm Prediction Center had introduced a threat of severe weather for their entire eight day outlook.
June, the month which historically has recorded the most tornadoes, was quiet, with only one recorded tornado. July and August, which normally don’t see many tornadoes, recorded a total of eight across the state.
Luckily there were no tornado related injuries or fatalities during the 2019 season.
While 2019 will go down in history for the flooding which occurred throughout the whole year, having a plan in place for any severe weather threat becomes critical, not just during May and June, but throughout the whole year.
Mortiz said he hopes people are more in tune with the flooding risks, as well as all the other associated severe weather threats. Last year recorded a large number of hail and severe wind events, Mortiz said, which can be nearly or more damaging than tornadoes.
The most important part of any severe weather plan is to having a place to seek shelter and staying informed once there.
Finding shelter underground is the safest option, a basement or storm shelter. If underground is not an option, find an interior room and put as many walls between oneself and the outside, avoiding any windows.
The most important thing the NWS wants people to do this severe weather season is to have a plan to seek shelter if necessary, get access to weather related information and be ready to act if the time comes.
