DAWSON COUNTY — After setting another daily record for reported COVID-19 cases on Monday, 20 more were found throughout the Two Rivers Public Health Department on Tuesday.
On Monday there were 31 new cases discovered, the most since July 29, which saw 30 reported. This has been the highest daily number of cases reported since mid-May.
Now on Tuesday there were 20 additional cases reported across the region, including,
- Buffalo County – 11
- Dawson County – 4
- Kearney County – 4
- Franklin County – 1
In the past 14 days, Dawson County has recorded 49 new cases, contributing to the total of 962 cases, according to Two Rivers. There have been 10 deaths in the county due to the virus.
In the same time period, Gosper County has reported four new cases, and the total still stands at 19, with no deaths.
Buffalo County has been the new hotspot for the virus, with 156 new cases found in the past two weeks. This has driven the total up to 446, with one death in the county.
The Two Rivers district now records 1,533 new cases with 1,216 no longer symptomatic, there have been 11 deaths. The district remains in an elevated risk for the virus.
Nebraska is approaching 30,000 total cases with the total now standing at 29,030, but 21,312 have recovered. There have been 351 deaths in the state.
