16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday
COVID-19 prevention
File graphic

DAWSON COUNTY — The daily reports of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department region continue. On Tuesday there were 16 new cases confirmed, the majority was in Buffalo County, but others were in Dawson and Gosper.

Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 22

  • Buffalo County – 9
  • Dawson County – 3
  • Kearney County – 2
  • Gosper County – 1
  • Harlan County – 1

County case totals in the Two Rivers region,

  • Dawson County – 1,063
  • Buffalo County – 992
  • Kearney County – 137
  • Phelps County – 103
  • Gosper County – 34
  • Franklin County – 21
  • Harlan County – 18

The Two Rivers district now records 2,369 case totals, with 1,710 no longer being symptomatic. There have been 19 deaths.

Nebraska’s total case count now comes up to 41,785, with 31,212 recoveries and 461 deaths.

