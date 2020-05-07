DAWSON COUNTY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 100 new COVID-19 cases in Dawson County this morning, bringing the total up to 680.
As test results come back, the numbers of cases keep spiking in the county.
Dawson County continues to record the fourth most cases throughout the state. Counties like Hall and Douglas record over 1,000 cases, with Dakota County in the high 900s.
The recent testing has shown 41 percent of tests have come back negative, falling from the 50 percent positive testing rate which was seen in previous weeks.
Three deaths have been reported in the county, the state has seen 86 deaths to the virus overall.
The Two Rivers district is recording 821 total cases, with Dawson County being the largest contributor.
Surrounding counties continue to record their own cases. Gosper is up to 12, Phelps now has six, Buffalo is up to 116, Custer has 26 and Lincoln now has 36.
