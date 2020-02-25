Gopser/Phelps Senior Livestock Judging Team places participates
KEARNEY — It was a perfect sunny day here Saturday, Feb. 15th, for nearly 400 youth to gather at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds to test their cattle evaluation techniques along with their decision making and public speaking skills at the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic (NCC) Livestock Judging Contest. The Gosper/Phelps senior livestock judging team was third overall in reasons and 6th overall in the contest.
Team members included Sheridan and Rianna Chaney, both of Gosper County, Abby Scholz of Phelps County and Madalynn Welsh of Franklin County also joined the team for the day. Sheridan was13th overall, 3rd in reasons, 7th in feedlot steers and 17th in placings. Abby was 7th in reasons, 6th in feedlot steers and 29th overall. Rianna was 23rd in feedlot steers and 37th in reasons. Madalynn was 13th in reasons, 16th in feedlot steers, 29th in placings and 17th overall in the contest. There were 54 kids in the senior division and 12 teams. Youth needed to give four sets of oral reasons in the sr. division. All participants judged 12 classes and there were two classes with questions.
There were 72 kids in the intermediate division. Gosper County had one intermediate judge, twelve year-old Dylan Wendell. Intermediates were required to give three sets of oral reasons which was new at the classic. Usually, juniors and intermediates only have two classes of questions. Dylan rose to the occasion and was 19th in feedlot steers, 33rd in placings, 37th in reasons and 35th overall. Not bad for competing with many seasoned judging kids from several states.
It was the 17th year for the livestock judging contest, according to Ronette Bush-Heinrich, NCC General Manager. This was also the first year that the contest was not actually held during the NCC, but before the opening day. There was also a new format with three ages divisions with 4-H rather than just two, with the addition of more oral reasons for kids in the sr. division as well as the jr. and intermediate divisions.
"We thought the new format was much better for all participants," said Mrs. Bush-Heinrich. "The contest is coordinated by the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln head livestock judging coach Blaine French."
Mrs. Bush-Heinrich said in addition to the nearly 150 4-H members in the contest there were 148 jr. college participants and 74 four-year school students. Eight states were represented in all including Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Washington, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
According to the General Manager, the changes were positive and participation was up. The NCC believes they will host the livestock judging contest the same day next year, the Saturday before the NCC begins. A new sponsor this year was Biozyme SureChamp and they sponsored the contest. Capping off the day was an awards banquet with prime rib sponsored by Creek Stone Farm and the NCC.
Other local 4-H or FFA students doing well in Saturday's contest included Maddison Beatie of SEM FFA placing 6th overall in the sr. division. Morgan Schroeder of the Cozad FFA was 15th overall. Teammate Gracie Schneider was 18th overall. Jacie Wolfinger of the SEM FFA placed 10th in feedlot cattle and Gracie Schneider was 19th in feedlot cattle while Karson Berke of the Cozad FFA was 22nd.
In high individual placings, Karson Berke of the Cozad FFA was 10th, Gage Schledewitz of SEM FFA was 15th and Morgan Schroede was 16th. In reasons Maddison Beatie was 12th, Jacie Wolfinger was 26th and Gracie Schneider was 17th.
SEM FFA was 4th team overall, 7th in placings and 8th in reasons. The Cozad FFA was 7th overall, 3rd in placings and 10th in oral reasons.
In the intermediate 4-H division overall scores included; Spencer Walahoski of Dawson County was 5th and Helene Keiser of Dawson County was 12th.
In feedlot steers, Spencer Walahoski was 4th, Helene Keiser was 7th, and Ethan Ober of Frontier County was 14th. In high individual placings Spencer Walahoski was 4th, Helene Keiser was 22nd and Jaelin Wolfinger of the SEM FFA was 26th. For high individual reasons, Spencer was 9th, Helene was 13th, Parker Walahoski of Dawson County was 17th, Hannah Brown of Frontier County was 21st and Jaelin was 29th.
The winning Sr. livestock judge received a $1,000 scholarship to UNL. In addition to critical thinking, decision making and livestock evaluation, livestock judging provides many opportunities for youth to grow, travel and network with many friends and professionals in the agricultural community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.