GRAND ISLAND — The two-day weekend event was held in the Heartland Event Center on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 in Grand Island.

This year’s State tournament recorded the largest registration of Nebraska youth wrestlers on record with 2,539.

Cozad Youth Wrestling Club took 32 wrestlers, Gothenburg had 13, S-E-M took five, Lexington had two, and Hi-Line had one.

The Cozad Youth Wrestling Club placed 18th as team with 215 points.

Cozad

Wyatt Donnelly placed 2nd in the Pre-K 36-39lb weight class.

Tuff Rosenberry took home 2nd in the Pre-K 40-42lb weight class.

Caine Osborn placed third in the Pre-K 48-50lb weight class.

Hawken Chytka placed seventh in the Pre-K 36-37lb weight class.

Landon Gomez took home 7th in the Pre-K 61-63lb weight class.

Eli Haynie placed fifth in the Pre-K 44-45lb weight class.

Hazen Hite took 8th in the Pre-K 51-52lb weight class.

Sawyer Schukei took home eighth in the 1st-2nd grade 75lb weight class.

Korben Waller placed 7th in the 1st-2nd grade 95lb weight class.

Landry Ide took home fifth in the 3rd-4th grade 105lb weight class.

Tucker Brill took home third place in the 5th-6th grade 75lb weight class.

Kael Hammerlun took eighth place in the 5th-6th grade 95lb weight class.

Asthon Osborn placed 7th in the 5th-6th grade 100lb weight class.

Jesse Rodriguez placed fifth in the 5th-6th grade 112lb weight class.

Myles Ide took home second place in the 7th-8th grade 220lb weight class.

Gothenburg

Raylin Steward took seventh place in the Girls K-2nd grade 39-42lb weight class.

Niko DawkinsFinnegan took home second in the Pre-K 34-36lb weight class.

Chantey Pieper placed third in the Pre-K 32-35lb weight class.

Callen Warner took sixth place in the Pre-K 51-52lb weight class.

Brayden Hite placed fourth in the 3rd-4th grade 160lb weight class.

Maddox Gilligan took sixth place in the 7th-8th grade 140lb weight class.

Lexington

Waylon Blessin took home second place in the 5th-6th grade 120lb weight class.

Allen Diaz placed third in the 7th-8th grade 132lb weight class.

S-E-M

Barrett Hunt took home fourth place in the Pre-K 42-44lb weight class.

Brooks McFarland placed sixth in the Pre-K 53-56lb weight class.

Cort Berg took home first place in the Pre-K 56-60lb weight class.

Beau Jackson placed fifth in the 3rd-4th grade 120lb weight class.

Congratulations to all the area youth at State!