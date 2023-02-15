OXFORD — During the Class D-2 District Wrestling tournament, the Hi-Line Bulls, Overton Eagles and the S-E-M Mustangs traveled to Oxford on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday Feb. 11 to lay it all out on the mat.

HI-LINE

The Hi-Line Bulls placed fifth as a team with 117 points.

At 120, Parker Schutz punched his ticket to State with a first place finish.

In the 126 weight class, Aidan Shutts took home fourth.

Wryston Brell placed fourth in the 132 pound weight class.

Taking first place was Drew Knoerzer in the 285 weight class.

OVERTON Overton took 16th as a team with 36 points.

Dylan Pooschke punched his ticket to State with a fourth place finish in the 170 pound weight class.

S-E-M The Mustangs placed ninth as team with 78 points.

At 106, Clayton Scoville took home third.

In the 120 weight class, Treu Atkins placed third.

Securing his ticket was Maddox Jones with a first place finish.

The Bulls, Eagles and Mustangs make their way to State Wrestling in Omaha on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the CHI Health Center.

Congratulations and Good Luck at State to all area wrestlers!