Local wrestlers compete at the Cozad invite

COZAD — On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Cozad Haymakers hosted one of the biggest meets of the year with 15 teams in attendance.

Hastings took first place as a team with 231 points. The Haymakers took second with 168. Gering took third with 157. Lexington placed fourth with 139.5 and Wahoo took fifth place with 134.5.

A medalist for the Haymakers was Aaron Wilson in first place at the 106 pound weight class. At 120 pounds, Bryson Bussinger took home second place. In the 138 pound weight class, Kooper Pohl landed a sixth place finish. With a first place finish at 145 pounds was Dreu White. Brock Malcom ended in third place in the 152 weight class. Hayden Russman brought home a second place medal at the 160 weight class. Placing first in the 182 weight class was Isaac White. In the 195 weight class, Lane Wright took second place.

Placing in the top six for the Minutemen was Garrett Kaiser at 106 pounds who brought home fourth place. Daylen Naylor took home first place in the 113 weight class. Jayden Thorell took home fourth place in the 120 weight class. Daven Naylor brought home fourth place in the 132 pound weight class. In the 138 pound weight class, Jackson Konrad brought home fourth place. In third place was Cesar Cano in the 145 weight class. In the 152 weight class was Landon Johnson with a fifth place finish. In the 170 weight class, Jason Hernandez took home fourth place. In the 285 weight class, Luis Castellanos took third place.

The Gothenburg Swedes brought home seventh place as a team. Abel Flores took home second place in the 106 pound weight class. In the 113 pound weight class, Kaden Margritz brought home sixth place. Carsen Farr took home sixth place in the 120 pound weight class. At 132 pounds, Tyler Trumbley took home sixth place. In fourth place at 182 pounds was Brandon Schriner. In the 220 weight class was Jacob Olson with second place.

Haymaker boys traveled to McCook on Thursday, Dec. 8 and to Colby, Kan. on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.

Lexington boys traveled to Grand Island Northwest on Thursday, Dec. 8 and to Colby, Kan. on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday Dec. 10.