 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Local world language learners recognized by Nebraska Department of Education

  • Updated
  • 0
NDE Logo Round FINAL
Courtesy graphic • Nebraska Department of Education

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Education is recognizing 50 distinguished scholars during World Language Week 2022.

The World Language Distinguished Scholar Award recognizes Nebraska students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity, and communicative competence. Students were nominated by their teachers and submitted a portfolio.

“Learning a world language means strengthening one’s understanding of humans across all backgrounds, ethnicities, and time periods.,” said Bellevue West High senior and World Language Distinguished Scholar Nathan Walther. “Learning a world language is an essential skill that is necessary in the diverse world we live in today, because it builds much needed connections between people amidst much divisiveness.”

For more information about World Language Week and the World Language Distinguished Scholar Award visit: https://www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/world-language-week/.

People are also reading…

High Honors

Spanish Language Learning

Nayelie Castillo

Spanish Novice (Levels 1&2)

Cozad Community Schools

Daniel Revelo, MS, Teacher

Honors

Genesis Acosta

Lexington High School

Diego Gamero, Teacher

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID hospitalizations in the United States are at a pandemic low

Recommended for you