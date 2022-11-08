Local volleyball athletes make FKC All-Conference team

LEXINGTON — As the end of the volleyball season wrapped up over the weekend in Lincoln, the Fort Kearny Conference has selected their 2022 All-Conference volleyball team.
Those selected for the First Team FKC All-Conference were Overton Eagles’ JoLee Ryan, Natalie Wood, Ashlyn Florell and S-E-M lady Mustang Mikah O’Neill.
JoLee Ryan ended the 2022 season with 442 kills, 18 solo blocks and 42 aces. Wood had 402 kills, 25 solo blocks and 26 aces. Florell had 1067 assists, 57 aces, 287 digs and 55 kills. O’Neill had 370 kills, 62 solo blocks and 32 aces.
Selected for Second Team All-Conference was lady Mustang Taryn Arbuthnot and Overton lady Eagle Daisy Ryan. Arbuthnot had 271 kills this season, 64 solo blocks and 39 aces. Daisy Ryan had 225 kills, 14 total blocks, 297 digs and 44 aces.
Making third team All-Conference was Hi-Line lady Bull Ansley Williams. Williams had 115 kills, 100 digs, 10 assists and 13 aces.
Congratulations to all those athletes on making their All-Conference teams!
