Local VFW chapter chooses Patriot Pen essay contest winners

LEXINGTON — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5136 selected three Lexington Middle School students as the first, second and third place winners for this year’s Patriot Pen essay content.

The VFW named Jose Espinoza as the first place winner, Hanna Scharff second place and Noah Scheer, third place.

Lexington Middle School principal Scott West said the theme this year was “What is Patriotism to me?” A number of students wrote essays responding to the prompt and the winners were selected by the local VFW.

Patriots Pen is one of several programs promoted by the national VFW to encourage civic responsibility, patriotism and supports youth and local programs across the country.

Patriot’s Pen challenges students from grades 6-8 to enter a 300-400 essay over a theme chosen by the VFW Commander in Chief. There are 46 national awards available for winners, which total $55,000. The national first place winner earns a trip to Washington D.C. for an opportunity to read their essay publicly.