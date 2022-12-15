Local students among 1,300 to receive degree from UNL this December

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will confer about 1,300 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sen. Deb Fischer will deliver the undergraduate commencement address. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J. Rosowski Associate Professor of history at Nebraska, will speak to the graduate and professional degree earners.
Bertrand:
- Riley Johnson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Cozad:
- Dillon Scott Geiser, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Elm Creek:
- Sydney Rae Hubbard, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
- Jacob Theodore Nichols, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Plant and Landscape Systems.
- Gothenburg:
- Kayla Ray Weyers, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Holdrege:
- Blare Alexander Bauer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in PGA Golf Management.
- Creighton Philip Hinrichs, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
- Zachary Dale Hurlbert, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
- Cassidy Amelia Newth, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction.
- Caitlin Elizabeth Piening, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
- Kellen Sturgis, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Lexington:
- Leslie M. Castaneda, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
- Yajaira Ramirez, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.