Local student takes part in 2022 Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band

LINCOLN– One area high school student, Korah Ellis, was among 186 high school students from across Nebraska who participated in the 27th Annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed Saturday, June 4, during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney.

The band members devoted four days of intense practice starting May 31, to learn the music, marching steps and field formations. The band gave their first public performance with a public concert at Harmon Park on Friday evening , June 3. The band led the Shrine Bowl Parade down Kearney’s Central and 1st Avenue on Saturday morning, June 4, and it also performed the pre-game National Anthem and during half-time of the 62nd Annual Shrine Bowl football game at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium, on Foster Field, at the University of Nebraska—Kearney.

The band members were hosted by the Masons of Nebraska, and were directed by Brad Weber, retired Band Director from Wayne High School, currently Instructor of Percussion at Wayne State College; Dan Sodomka, Band Director at Aurora High School; and Dr. Dave Bohnert, Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Wayne State College. The scholarship for this student was provided by Elizabeth Birnstihl. The scholarship covered the cost of the camp.

“Really, a lot was demanded of the students during the week,” said Eric BenSalah, one of the camp coordinators. “They rose to the challenge. Practicing upwards of 7-8 hours a day, on their feet, the kids showed that they were among some of the best in the state. We really saw all of that hard work come together in their performances at Harmon Park, the parade and halftime show for the Shrine Bowl.”

The members also enjoyed evening activities consisting of a night of free time, polka music, a dance with a DJ, and bowling at the Big Apple Fun Center. Many are looking forward to the opportunity to use the instruction provided by the band directors when they return to their respective high school bands.

“The Masonic All-Star Marching Band is such an integral part of the Shrine Bowl,” said Alex Straatmann, Grand Master of Nebraska Masons. “The memories of new friends and performing together at the half-time of the Shrine Bowl Game is a lasting memory, but most important is the support they provide for the Shrine Hospitals for Children.” “Masonic lodges across Nebraska support local youth and community projects, humanitarian efforts including a child identification program, academic scholarships, and efforts to support our military,” Straatmann said. “At the statewide level, the Grand Lodge helps to maintain two homes: The Nebraska Masonic Home at Plattsmouth for Masons and their female relatives, and the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont. The combined philanthropic efforts of Masonic-related organizations amount to more than $2 million a day.”

Freemasonry is the oldest and largest fraternal organization in the world and is based on the lessons of living a life of brotherhood and high moral standards as portrayed symbolically in the work of stone masons who built the cathedrals, abbeys and castles of Europe.