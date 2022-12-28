Local schools participate in Holiday break tournaments

LEXINGTON — Lexington, Cozad and Gothenburg basketball teams are facing off in three different Holiday Tournaments.

The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen are hosting a tournament with Scottsbluff, Hastings and Bennington on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30.

The Minutemaids face off against Scottsbluff on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. The Minutemen are matched against Scottsbluff on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6:45 p.m.

Cozad

The Haymakers started their Runza Holiday Classic tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Wood River.

The lady Makers won their first round over the Wood River Eagles 51-45.

The Haymakers played a tough round against the Eagles.

Cozad boys lost 46 to 51 in double overtime.

The lady Makers advanced on to face off against the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles in Central City with tip-off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Haymakers will be matched up against the Burning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles in Central City on Thursday, Dec. 29 with a 4:15 p.m. tip-off time.

Gothenburg

The Gothenburg Swedes participate in the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday tournament in Hershey on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30.

The Swedes face off first against Doniphan-Trumbull in Hershey. The Lady Swedes will tip-off at 2 p.m. followed by the boys at 3:30 p.m.

The schedule for the games on Friday are to be determined based on the Thursday results.

GOOD LUCK TO THE ALL THE TEAMS DURING THE HOLIDAY BREAK!