Local schools hit the mat at the John Higgins Invite

LEXINGTON — On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Lexington Minutemen hosted the John Higgins Wrestling Invite with 16 teams in attendance.

Those in attendance were Lexington, Bennington, North Platte, Hastings, Wray, Colo., Cozad, Beatrice, Gering, Minden, Lincoln Southwest, Scott Community, Kan., Sidney, Gothenburg, McCook, Holdrege and Adams Central.

The Cozad Haymakers placed fifth with 138 points. Lexington placed sixth with 112.5 points. The Gothenburg Swedes placed 13th with 36 points.

Bennington took first with 203.5 points. North Platte ended in second with 188 points.

In the 106 weight class, Swede Abel Flores placed fourth. Lexington’s Garrett Kaiser took sixth.

Minuteman Daylen Naylor placed second and Haymaker Aaron Wilson took third in the 113 pound weight class.

At 132, Minuteman Daven Naylor placed fourth.

In the 138 weight class, Lexington’s Jackson Konrad took fourth.

Taking second place in the 145 weight class was Minuteman Cesar Cano.

Haymaker Brock Malcom placed sixth in the 152 pound weight class.

At 170, Cozad’s JJ Rodriguez placed third and Lexington’s Isaac Rodriguez took fourth.

Remaining undefeated, Haymaker Isaac White took home first in the 182 pound weight class.

In the 195 weight class, Maker Eli Boryca took second and Gothenburg’s Braiden Winter took fifth.

Cozad’s Chris Ruano placed fourth in the 220 pound weight class.

Minuteman Luis Castellanos took third and Haymaker Tyree Smith placed fourth in the 285 weight class.

JUNIOR VARSITY

At 106, Minutemen Lorenzo Santos took first and Jaime Lopez took second.

In the 113 weight class, Haymaker Juan Perez placed first and Isaias Giron of Lexington placed sixth.

Minuteman Alan Araiza took fourth, Swede Casey Wahlgreen placed fifth and Minuteman Eduardo Duarte took sixth in the 120 pound weight class.

In the 126 weight class, Minutemen David Melo took third and Miles Gutierrez placed fifth.

At 138A, Lexington’s Henry Velasquez took third and Swede Austen Chestnutt ended in fifth.

Lexington’s Christian Rodriguez placed first, Haymaker Kolton Goff took third and Swede Kaden Carlson placed fifth in the 138B weight class.

In the 145 weight class, Minuteman Arturo Lopez placed fifth.

At 152, Lexington’s Jose Espinoza took second and Gothenburg’s Harlan Brockevett placed fifth.

Haymaker Lorenzo Levario took home third and Swede Gavin Peterson placed fifth in the 160 pound weight class.

In the 170 weight class, Cozad’s Landon Baker placed third and Swede Zander Hruza placed fifth.

Lexington’s Ellas Jacinto took fifth in the 182 pound weight class.

At 195, Haymaker Lane Wright placed first and Marcus Ruano placed second.

Swede Cole Atkinson took second and Kyser Tiede placed fourth in the 220 weight class.

In the 285 weight class, Lexington’s Jesse Arevalo took home first place.

The Gothenburg Swedes compete on Friday, Jan. 27 in McCook.

Lexington travels to Seward on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Haymakers hit the road to Raymond Central on Saturday, Jan. 28.