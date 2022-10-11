Local schools compete at FKC volleyball tournament

OVERTON — The start of the Fort Kearny Conference began on Monday, Oct. 10 as the Hi-Line Bulls faced off against the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons.

The Bulls took the win 25 to 18 and 25 to 17.

In both sets, Hi-Line had a huge lead against the Falcons but mistakes had them down and they gave up back to back points.

Lady Bulls Carley Thompson and Cici Lerdall lead the team in kills with five each. Zoey Evans and Malia Viter each had four.

Behind the serving line, Jaci Muegeri had three aces. Lerdall, Evans and Skyler Oberg each had one ace.

The win advanced Hi-Line to face off against the Overton Eagles.

EAGLES VS. BULLS

The number one seed Overton lady Eagles played against number eight seed Hi-Line.

The lady Eagles flew away with the game 25 to 7 and 25 to 6.

Eagle Natalie Wood took the lead on kills with 11. JoLee Ryan had nine and little sister Daisy Ryan had seven.

On the service line, JoLee Ryan and Ashlyn Florell had two aces each. Daisy Ryan had one.

The lady Eagles had a great night on defense. Wood had 10 digs, JoLee Ryan had nine, Adysen McCarter had eight, Gracyn Luther and Florell each had eight.

Coach Hayley Ryan said, “We played a very consistent game with few errors. Our offense was a threat.”

The Lady Eagles moved to 24 and three so far this season.

Overton advanced to the second round of the tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Kearney Catholic. The lady Eagles faced off against Axtell.

AMHERST

The number three seeded S-E-M lady Mustangs faced off Monday, Oct. 10 in Amherst against the Loomis lady Wolves.

The lady Mustangs won the match 25 to 16 and 25 to 21.

Lady Mustang Mikah O’Neill had a fantastic night at the net with 13 kills. Taryn Arbuthnot had six and Jenna Claflin had three.

At the line, Arbuthnot and Jaycelyn Hoos each had one ace.

At the net, Claflin and O’Neill had one solo block each.

S-E-M moved to 19 and four so far on the season.

The lady Mustangs advanced to round two against Amherst on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Kearney Catholic.