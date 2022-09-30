Local schools attend UNK Cross Country invite

KEARNEY — Lexington, Cozad, Gothenburg, Hi-Line, Overton and S-E-M hit the course at the Kearney Country Club for the UNK Cross Country Invitational on Monday, Sept. 26.

Minutemaid Susana Calmo led the course for Lexington as she put in a solid finish to her race in a time of 21:15 to place 20th. Calmo was supported by Maddy Armstrong who placed 42nd with a time of 22:08 and Yarely Simental who placed 54th with a time of 22:46. Coach Sam Jilka said, “The younger girls gained experience running on the state course and several course bests were set as times improved.” The Minutemaids placed 8th out of 20 teams.

The Minutemen packed together over the course to allow multiple runners to place high in the race. Lexington took home the team title in Class B for the second year in a row. Jayden Ureste ran a personal best with a course time of 16:46 and placed third. “It was good to see Jayden in that position and let him see that he is capable of being right there with the leaders and even outracing them,” stated Coach Jilka. Supporting Ureste was Lazaro Adame with a time of 16:54 and Oscar Aguado-Mendez with a time of 16:59. The pair placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Miguel Cruz ran the course in 17:24 to secure 15th place.

CLASS C

Lady Swedes took 21st out of 26 teams. Avery Salomon took 71st for the Swedes with a time of 23:48. Taking 123rd place with a time of 25:48 was Lilli Tracci.

The Gothenburg Swede boys took first place in Class C. Swede Parker Graves secured fourth place with a course time of 17:09. Parker was supported by Yahriel Gaeta with a time of 17:19 placing ninth and Nathan Sager with a time of 17:44 placing 13th. Ethan Olsen ran the course in 18:09 taking 22nd place.

The lady Makers placed 17th of 26 teams at the invite. Karyn Burkholder landed 24th with a time of 22:07. Burkholder was supported by Mallory Applegate in 31st place with a time of 22:28. Makaia Baker placed 122nd of 182 racers with a time of 25:47. Ellie Albrecht had a time of 27:21 for 153rd place.

The Cozad Haymaker boys took 25th out of 36 teams. Leading the Haymakers was Lorenzo Levario with a time of 18:22 for 29th place. Koang Deng placed 64th with a time of 19:12. Chance Karges ended the course with a time of 20:40 for 156th place out of 301 racers.

CLASS D

Hi-Line lady Bulls took 15th place as a team in Class D. Whitney Dickau placed 44th with a time of 24:19. For 70th place, Natalie Malcom ran the course in 25:37. Payton Muegerl had a time of 26:01 placing 83rd. Ending with a time of 27:07, Dallas Weitzel took 112nd place. Genesee Knackstedt ended the course with a time of 28:34.

Overton lady Eagle Peyton Eby landed in 89th place with a time of 26:20. Alisha Jarmin raced in a time of 29:02.

S-E-M lady Mustang Josie Smith ran in a time of 23:40 placing 37th.

Lexington traveled to Gothenburg on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Gothenburg hosted an invite on Thursday, Sept, 29.

Cozad travels to Minden on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Overton and S-E-M attended the Fort Kearny invite in Overton on Friday, Sept. 30.

Hi-Line traveled to Ansley for the Fort Kearney invite on Friday, Sept. 30.