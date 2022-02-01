Local Relay For Life needs new leadership

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dawson County may be discontinued in 2022 if a new leadership group doesn’t step up, according to long-time organizers of the local event.

“We are trying one last time to encourage someone to step into the leadership role of organizing this annual event in Dawson County,” said Mary Harbur of Gothenburg, who has served three years as chairperson.

“After 27 years, we don’t really want to see Relay For Life go away,” said Pam Ackerman of Lexington, who has been in various Relay leadership roles for nearly 20 years. “The event needs new ideas and fresh leadership to revive participation and build resolve in the fight against cancer.”

Both women are continuing personal goals of helping local cancer patients and their families by serving on the newly formed Dawson County Cancer Care Fund committee. However, Harbur and Ackerman say Relay For Life provides inspiration and hope during heartfelt ceremonies and a fun-filled atmosphere.

“As a cancer survivor, the emotional impact of a Relay event will always be there for me. Organizing a Relay takes a lot of time and commitment so we need new enthusiasm to build it up,” Harbur said.