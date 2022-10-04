Local marching bands take part in Grand Island’s 2022 Harvest of Harmony parade

GRAND ISLAND — Several area bands took part in Grand Island’s 2022 Harvest of Harmony Parade on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Harvest of Harmony parade is organized by the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce. This year's theme was "Marching through the Decades" to honor 80 years of the Harvest of Harmony and 150 years of Grand Island.

Several area bands, including those of Cozad, Eustis-Farnam, Gothenburg, Overton, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and Lexington were among the 209 different entries, including marching bands, businesses and organizations.

Eustis-Farnam K-12 music teacher, Renae Olson said, “The Eustis-Farnam Marching band is made up of students in 7th-12th grade. We are 31 members strong this year and we are led by eight talented seniors. We have attended Harvest of Harmony parade for 10 years now.”

The Eustis-Farnam band, sporting black berets and aviator sunglasses, placed fourth in Class D and finished 25th overall.

Overton Public Schools instrumental music teacher Evan Neben is in his first year teaching and noted, “The last time I participated in the Harvest of Harmony parade was about a decade ago. I was an eighth grader in Lexington Middle School then. Suffice to say, it felt a little strange to now be in charge of band myself, rather than being a student in one.”

“It was a great opportunity for the Overton students to see bands of all calibers, from class D all the way up to AA,” Neben said, “While my band is only nine students, I thought they put out an impressive sound, and the progress we’ve made during the short time I’ve been at Overton is something they should all be proud of.”

“I must admit that as a first-year band teacher, I still find myself surprised that I’m finally doing my dream job, one I’ve yearned for since my sixth-grade year,” Neben said, “And while I think I initially scared all the bands I’m in charge of with my high expectations, I can already see the skill and energy level of my students rising.”

“Our score this year was significantly better than it was in year’s past, but there is always more work to be done. We will be going to Minden Bandfest on Oct. 15 and I hope we can improve even more before then,” Neben concluded.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools music instructor Justin Bosak said, “The SEM marching band placed 5th of 40 in class D and 28th of 94 overall Saturday in the Harvest of Harmony parade.”

“Our students have been working hard over the past month and a half preparing for this competition. We include junior high in our band so we get started right away with the basics as soon as school starts,” Bosak said.

“Our upper classmen have done a great job this year helping our younger students with marching, corners, playing and horn carriage. This year we have more high school students than junior high students which is the first time this has happened in several years. In small schools we are at the mercy of numbers and it's been nice having 32 high school students to help our 14 junior high students,” Bosak noted.

“Our two senior drum majors have been great also. Kellen Eggleston and Danielle Claflin take charge and really drive our rehearsals. Our flag corps has been working hard to get down a routine for our new song Aztec Fire. Mikah O'Neill and Camden Olivas have a beautiful trumpet duet in the middle of the song that really stands out as unique for marching band pieces. We chose a challenging song because I knew I had the students to pull it off,” said Bosak.

“I really feel that the judges recognized the difficulty of the piece and rewarded our performance. We are looking forward to competing at the Minden Bandfest on Oct. 15,” concluded Bosak.

While the Grand Island Senior High School band has been the closer to the Harvest of Harmony parade, it is notable that the penultimate performance was provided by the Lexington Middle School marching band.

Lexington Public School band instructor Spencer Hansen said, “We were very happy with the way the students conducted themselves, as well as, the way they performed on Saturday at The Harvest of Harmony Parade. Although the band is not eligible to place because we are the only middle school band, the group did score quite well with the judges.”

“In fact, this could have been the highest score the band has brought home in quite some time. We did enjoy being towards the end of the parade with only the Grand Island Senior High Band behind us. I think our students felt a little extra pressure when they had to hear Grand Island warming up right next to them, Hansen said.

This is the 14th year that a Lexington band participated in the parade, “it is always a major highlight for our students,” Hansen concluded.

The Harvest of Harmony parade’s roots start back in 1938 when Chamber members decided to organize an event to promote goodwill among the area small towns. That first parade, initially named the Central Nebraska Music Festival, was a rousing success with eight bands and 13 floats. An estimated 10,000 people were watching from the streets of Grand Island, per the Grand Island Chamber.

“Over the years, Harvest of Harmony has grown into one of Nebraska's largest events. The culmination of the parade's popularity was evident in 1996 as Harvest of Harmony broke an existing record and claimed a spot in the Guinness Book of Records as "highest number of bands marching in a parade" with 130 bands,” according to the Grand Island Chamber.

“As for those original eight bands that began in 1938, they've been back each and every year,” states the Grand Island Chamber.