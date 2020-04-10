LEXINGTON — With all 93 Nebraska counties now under enforceable directed health measures, local law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s cooperation in following the set guidelines.
Dawson and Gosper County have been under the directed health measures since March 31 and will be until at least May 11, unless the deadline is extended.
"We are encouraging the public to follow the DHHS Directed Health Measures and ask everyone for their cooperation," Lexington Police Department Chief Tracy Wolf said, "We have been providing guidance as needed and will do our best to work with the community. We encourage everyone to maintain their social distance to lessen the spread and keep everyone healthy."
The guidance prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people in a space which includes schools, gymnasiums, salons, fitness centers, auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, theaters, libraries, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space, according to Two Rivers Public Health Department.
The directed health measure does not apply to places such as office buildings, grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, court houses, court rooms, banks, car dealerships, auto repair shops, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, small shops, golf courses, big box stores, gas stations, convenience stores, shopping malls, manufacturing facilities, packing facilities, construction jobs, and other traditional office settings.
At any place with fewer than 10 people, they should all maintain a distance of six feet between each other.
Daycare and childcare facilities are still allowed to operate under these measures, but under the following conditions.
Childcare can only be provided to groups of 10 or fewer children. If there are different groups, they should be separated from each other. Groups shouldn’t mix, according to Two Rivers.
Elective surgeries and procedures have been prohibited. "Surgeries or procedures that must be done to preserve the patient’s life or safety or physical health but do not need to be performed immediately, are allowed on a case-by-case determination of the medical provider."
Those who test positive for COVID-19 or show symptoms like a fever, sudden onset of a cough or shortness of breath, will self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.
Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. Emergency warning signs include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest and bluish lips for face.
"Some individuals in home quarantine may not experience the onset of symptoms until the latter half of their 14-day quarantine period. In this case, the length of their quarantine may exceed 14 days. Individuals should remain in quarantine until 7 days have passed since onset of symptoms, symptoms have improved, and they have been fever-free for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication," according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
It is noted in the state guidance, failure to comply with the directed health measures will result in legal action for law enforcement by civil or criminal means.
According to DHHS, "Currently there is not a vaccine or an antiviral (medicine) to protect against COVID-19. Most people with mild illness will recover on their own by drinking plenty of fluids, resting, and taking pain and fever reducing medications to relieve symptoms. However, people can develop pneumonia and require medical care or hospitalization."
