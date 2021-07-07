Local employers note hiring woes as Dawson Area Development hosts job fair

LEXINGTON — The sign seems to be up everywhere, “Now Hiring.” The national issue can be felt locally as businesses struggle to hire, Dawson Area Development hosted a job fair this week to help connect workers with businesses needing to make hires.

Dawson Area Development Workforce Coordinator Stephanie Nova said they had 21 different businesses register for the event. Nova was coordinating the event on the last day in her position with DAD before she takes a position with Lexington Public Schools.

She said employers have a lack of workers across the board, from entry level to professional positions.

This was DAD’s first in-person job fair since the pandemic hit in March 2020, they have hosted drive-thru job fairs in Lexington, Cozad and Gothenburg every other month. Nova said DAD’s hope is to host these job fairs quarterly.

It goes without question the COVID-19 pandemic shook up the fundamentals of employment like nothing else has in decades. There are multiple, and likely interconnected factors as to why there is a hiring shortage.