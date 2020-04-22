Local churches working through COVID-19, finding new ways to reach congregations

LEXINGTON — The directed health measures currently in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrict meetings of 10 or more people. One effect of this was to functionally stop all gatherings for religious worship, local churches have had to work around the issue, and find new ways to reach their congregations.
For Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington, streaming their services was old hat, as they have been doing so for the past eight years, according to Pastor Rob Kuefner. He said, “Switching to an online streamed service wasn't a problem for us.”
Kuefner has also started to hold a daily live streamed devotion while the directed health measures are in place, these are uploaded and can be viewed by people at any time.
Over on the north side of town the Calvary Assembly of God Church has also switched over to streaming their Sunday services to Facebook, Youtube and their own church website, www.lexag.org, said Pastor Rex Adams. He added they also have several small group Bible studies which meet via video meetings.
Also on the north side of town, Pastor John Shields, who ministers to Parkview Baptist said, “I began posting daily scripture encouragement and Bible reading tips to help people deepen their relationship with Jesus during this time though our facility is closed, our calling is in play and our church is very open,” said Shields.
Staying connected with congregates is also a priority for churches in the area.
Kuefner said they have been using their Elders Shepherd list to make contact with their members.
“Our biggest problem of course is not being able to get to our elderly members in the nursing homes or people in the hospital,” said Kuefner, “Phone calls are an option, but doesn't work for all of them. We have also had to try and help some of those who are not as technologically aware to gain access to some kind of a service, if not online, then on TV.”
Adams said, “Since we can’t meet or check with people in person, we’ve had to go to phone calls, text messages, etc. We also are utilizing our lay leaders and leadership team to connect with people as well.”
“Everyone has people assigned to check up on them regularly,” Adams said about their efforts to keep in touch with their members, “Our team is using technology as much as they can to connect in new ways- our youth and kids leaders are using a combination of video meetings and social media to connect with the students and let them connect with each other.”
Shields said Parkview Baptist, “Had to shift everything to account for social distancing, that meant increasing phone, text and email contacts and re-tasking some parts of our relational structure to make sure everyone has someone contacting them.”
Shields said several volunteers immediately answered the call to help those who were not previously connected to other groups and those who were most valuable or isolated.
With the directed health measures being put in place not long before Holy Week, churches had to come up with different ideas on how to celebrate Easter this year.
“We tried to do some interactive things to make Holy Week special, like our Palm Sunday Cruise with palm branches after online church was over,” Kuefner said, “On Maundy Thursday we had available replays of our Last Supper Dramas from 2018 and 2015 which were available for anyone to watch. On Good Friday our traditional Tenebrae service which moves from light to darkness with a series of candles being extinguished as lights are dimmed in the church, we encouraged those at home to have candles and to do the same thing in their home.”
On Easter Sunday, Kuefner said he did something special and held an Easter sunrise video from Hillside Cemetery, northwest of Lexington. This is where the Hillside Lutheran congregation once was, the same congregation which started the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington 90 years ago in November 1930.
For Calvary Assembly’s Easter, Adams said, “Our kids team went out of their way to make Easter special for kids; our preschool team mailed out packets of fun activities, and our elementary age leaders delivered bags to kids’ porches with all kinds of Easter goodies and lessons.”
“We did communion on Easter Sunday, so the week before we made a drive through communion supply line. People could drive up to the church and we delivered communion supplies to them,” he added.
For Parkview Baptist, Shields said before Easter Sunday they were experimenting with a livestream due to the winter weather challenges. They decided to record the service earlier so it could be posted Sunday morning, without overloading their livestream.
The churches were asked how the ban on in person worship has affected giving, offerings and tithes.
“We already had a group of members who used automatic withdrawal so that has helped some. We also have had a good number of members drop off an offering in the church or mail it to us,” Kuefner said of Trinity Lutheran, “We also added an online giving option to our website which has brought in some offerings. We are down a little, but not much as people are still very generous.”
Adams said, “Our members have been very faithful, but I know that this has the potential to affect a lot of churches, as the vast majority of giving happens in person. Many churches have online giving options that people take advantage of, and many people still mail in or drop off offerings.”
“We definitely encourage people to remain faithful to financially support their churches, as they still have expenses in this time,” Adams said.
For Parkview, Shields said, “The first couple of weeks were down due to the adjustment, but giving bounced back immediately and has been very strong.”
When asked how the pandemic has affected the pastors personally, Kuefner said, “While in some ways there are a number of things that have been removed from our schedule like hospital visits, etc. it has also been a little busier trying to get all the alternative forms of services, devotions, etc. ready from day to day.”
He added he also has outside responsibilities for churches in the area that are part of the denomination and he has regular online meetings with the District President and circuit visitors to see what their needs are.
Adams said the pandemic and its effects have, “Thrown off our family’s routines, but we are making adjustments to try to stay healthy and connected. Our school system has done a great job of providing educational resources, so our kids are doing a lot of activities during the day.”
When asked what the church’s plans were while the directed health measures stay in place, Kuefner said, “We continue to offer the online services. I do my daily devotions and also have an online Zoom Bible study once a week. We will continue to have our Elder's touch base with members as needed. We try to keep the congregation informed by our website and both our public and private Facebook group.”
Adams said of Calvary Assembly, “We will keep trying to come up with new and innovative ways to connect with our congregation and to share hope with our neighbors and communities.”
Shields said, “We are taking it one week at a time on this one. Just trying to care for people, stay connected and wrestle with how to help people deepen their relationship with Jesus, His family and His Mission with the new realities one week at a time.”
